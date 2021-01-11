Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The United States Restaurants Market, Forecast by Segment, Commercial Services by Sub-Segment, Non-Commercial Services by Sub-segment, Restaurant Expenditures, Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Restaurant Market will be US$ 1,064 Million by 2026.



Dining out and eating in restaurants has become an essential part of the American people's lifestyle. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics survey in 2018, families with an annual income of at least US$ 70,000 were accountable for 63 percent of total restaurant spending. In the United States, people with higher household's income have risen steadily over the years and has also contributed partially to the rise of restaurant industry sales.



COVID-19 Impact on the Restaurant Industry of the United States



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had to close the restaurants to stop the spread of the disease. This had a cascading effect on the restaurant sector of the United States. It led to staff layoffs, a sharp decline in income for QSR chains, and the closure of many independent restaurants.



However, according to the research, the publisher feels that the worst is behind us, and in the second half of the 2020 restaurant industry will revive. Once the vaccine will come into the market, the USA restaurant industry will grow at a much faster rate in 2021.



Factors Driving the Market

There has been significant growth in online ordering due to the increased digitalization of foodservice.

Demand for organic food is growing in United States homes, so it's imperative that healthy and organic food will be the focus of restaurants.

The use of robots in the hospitality industry is rising, thus solving the issue of high labor costs.

In this report, the publisher has done complete assessments of the United States Restaurant market by its segment as Commercial Restaurant Services, Non-commercial Restaurant Services, and Military Restaurant Services market. In addition to this how people in the United States dine out with their family, friends, acquaintances, and contribute to the development of this industry.

Company Analysis

Starbucks

YUM! Brands, Inc

McDonald's

Restaurant Brands International Inc

Chipotle

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



10. Total Restaurant and Food Service Jobs



11. Restaurant Expenditures

11.1 Full-Service Restaurants

11.2 Limited-Service Restaurants



