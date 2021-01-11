New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Life Science Tools and Reagents: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0490898/?utm_source=GNW





The report also covers market projections to 2025. The report details the market share of life science tools and diagnostics.



By geographical region, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW). The North America region includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain and the Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2018 as the base year, 2019 and forecast for 2025.



Report Includes:

- 45 tables

- An overview of the global market for life science tools and diagnostics

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Discussion on how scientific trends, government policies, and the economy in general affect life science tools and diagnostics market and how this industry is different from the pharmaceutical and drug discovery industry

- Assessment of existing products and identification of new potential markets for novel products and assay development

- Detailed description about COVID-19, including disease progression, symptoms and treatment options and impact analysis of COVID-19 on entire life science industry as well as on life science tools and diagnostics industry

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players including Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, General Electric Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Qiagen NV, and Siemens Healthcare AG



Summary:

The global market for life science tools and diagnostics was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2019.The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach approximately $REDACTED billion by 2025.



In this report, the global market is segmented by product type and region.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

The latest advances in life science technologies are directed towards high-throughput screening and rapid diagnostics and the like.The life sciences market covers products ranging from advanced instrumentation to laboratory chemicals.



Research in the field of life sciences tools and reagents shows how they can be used in developing efficient, user-friendly and affordable scientific technique/products for a broad spectrum of industries.



R&D spending, increasing competition, patent expiries, advancements, product launches and new technologies—such as PCR technology, stem cell research and molecular diagnostics—have led this market to grow, and go in new directions. This study looks at the vast array of the systems affected by these factors.



Acquisition strategies and collaborations by companies are also covered in this report. This study also discusses the strengths and weaknesses of each type of life science products in light of the new technologies, growing competition and changing customer needs.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0490898/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001