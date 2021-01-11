Change in Director's Details

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Stagecoach Group plc announces that it has been notified that Lynne Weedall, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed to the board of Dr. Martens Limited (“Dr. Martens”) as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. Dr. Martens has today announced an intention to float on the London Stock Exchange.

Lynne Weedall continues as a Non-Executive Director of Stagecoach Group plc.

