The Carbon Graphite Market is forecast to reach $20.86 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 5.40% during 2020-2025. Carbon graphite is used as one of the main materials for susceptors in chemical vapor deposition (CVD) processes due to its thermal stability, high electrical conductivity and the ability to easily shape almost any form. Extruded graphite is produced in an extrusion process. In contrast to isostatic graphite, extruded graphite has a coarser grain size and a lower strength but higher thermal and electrical conductivity.



The global carbon graphite market has witnessed significant growth during the forecast period due to the expansion of the industrial sector and increase in usage of carbon graphite in metallurgy activities.



Key Takeaways

The growth in the refractories manufacturing industries led to an increased demand for carbon graphite. Carbon graphite is used in the production of refractory bricks such as magnesia-carbon (MgO-C) refractory bricks, ladles, crucibles, and molds for containing molten metals.

Graphite mining companies are considering increasing the production of graphite to cater to the increase in demand for graphene batteries which is a major growth factor of the carbon-graphite market.

The use of underground-drones to build three-dimensional (3D) maps for mine plans is gaining popularity in the carbon graphite industry.

Environmental regulations imposed by governments globally to decrease carbon emissions and meet environmental targets proved to be a restraint on the carbon graphite market.

