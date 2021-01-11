New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intense Competition among Dealers and Distributors Reshaping the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Bus Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003988/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is having a major effect on GCC bus industry sales, which are estimated to decline by 19% in 2020. An expected rollback of GCC government infrastructure development projects in Q2/ Q3 of 2021 and government initiatives to diversify economies and investments in non-oil reforms will help the GCC bus industry gain momentum in the next 3 to 4 years.Key trends expected to fuel demand for new buses include the following: increasing urbanization; government focus on boosting public transportation infrastructure in alignment with National Vision 2030 to make the GCC a world-class tourist destination; implementation of emission regulations; deployment of integrated and multi-modal transportation practices; implementation of On-Demand Responsive Transit systems; increasing adoption of autonomous, driverless shuttles in public transportation fleets by respective transit authorities; increasing penetration of digitalization; and increasing adoption of telematics and connected vehicles.This study covers the medium- and heavy-duty bus market in the GCC nations (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain), including application-specific bus segment (school, staff and labor, transit, and coach) sales volumes, both historic and forecasts up to 2025. The 2 Core Objectives of this Study:

• Provide a strategic overview of the GCC bus industry, including key and emerging mega trends and opportunities shaping its future

• Present market size and forecasts of the medium- and heavy-duty bus industry

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003988/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001