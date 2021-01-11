Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Centre City Development in Amsterdam, Dublin, Frankfurt, London and Paris - 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The DCP FLAP-D Cloud and Data Centre report examines the five cities Cloud and Data Centre markets of Frankfurt, London (and Slough), Amsterdam, Paris plus Dublin.



The report both traces the history of Data Centre developments since 2017 and projects the market forward in each of the 5 countries to 2025. The DCP report considers the key trends in each of the five cities including:

The growth in Data Centre raised floor space from the beginning of 2017 to the beginning of 2025

The growth in Data Centre Customer Power from the beginning of 2017 to the beginning of 2025

The changes in Data Centre Pricing (including rack space, m2 & kW rentals) over the period

The growth in Data Centre revenues from the beginning of 2017 to the beginning of 2025

The growth in Public Cloud revenues from the beginning of 2017 to the beginning of 2025

The surveyed FLAP Data Centre markets together form the largest Data Centre clusters in Europe - but they have received the most investment from large Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and Data Centre Providers in Europe - with the Dublin and Amsterdam areas attracting large self-build Data Centre facilities from large digital technology players - including Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft. Dublin has become the European data hub for these digital technology players.



In the other three FLAP markets, 3rd party Data Centre facilities are being used by the digital technology providers to bring content closer to the main large population centres.





Key Topics Covered:

Section One - The 5 FLAP + D markets Data Centre Developments - from the beginning of 2017 to the beginning of 2021

Introduction - DCP analyses the Data Centre Providers, key locations, space, power, pricing & revenue and key developments for each of the 5 cities

Section Two - The 5 FLAP + D markets Public Cloud Developments - from the beginning of 2017 to the beginning of 2021

Introduction - DCP provides an overview of the public cloud presence (cloud availability zones & self-built cloud Data Centres) from the beginning of 2017 to the beginning of 2021 for each of the 5 cities

Section Three - The 5 FLAP + D Forecast markets Data Centre Developments - from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025

Introduction - DCP provides a Data Centre forecast (space, power, pricing & revenue), with the key expansions planned by location for each of the 5 FLAP + D markets from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025

Section Four - The 5 FLAP + D markets Forecast Public Cloud Developments - from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025

Introduction - DCP provides an overall Public Cloud development revenue forecast (and also cloud availability zones & self-built cloud Data Centres) from the beginning of 2021 to the beginning of 2025 for each of the 5 FLAP + D markets

Section Five - Conclusions to the Cloud & Data Centre City Development 5 FLAP + D markets - Past, Present & Future trends

Introduction - DCP provides a summary of the key Cloud & Data Centre FLAP + D market trends in Europe including the:

Forecast the fastest growing Data Centre 5 FLAP + D markets - from the beginning of 2017 to the beginning of 2025

Public cloud revenue growth in the 5 FLAP + D markets - from the beginning of 2017 to the beginning of 2025

The constraints on Data Centre 5 FLAP + D markets growth

The future locations for Data Centre 5 FLAP + D markets growth

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

CyrusOne

Equinix

Facebook

Global Data Centers (NTT Ltd)

Google

Interxion/Digital Realty

Microsoft

Virtus Data Centres



