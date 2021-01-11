New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sustainable Solutions Create Growth Opportunities in the Global Food & Beverage Water and Wastewater Treatment Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003987/?utm_source=GNW





The industry is moving toward smart, highly connected, and collaborative plants with a focus on control and predictability of products, processing, and resources. The COVID-19 pandemic’s effects continue to reverberate throughout many industries in 2020, and might result in some major investments and upgrades being postponed or planned using a longer-term perspective.This study focuses on water sustainability in food & beverage processing and packaging. Water and wastewater treatment is analysed in six main segments: design and engineering services, water treatment technologies, wastewater treatment technologies, process control and management, treatment chemicals, and operation and maintenance services. Growth areas are related to closing the water loop, pursuing value chain excellence, incorporating digital solutions, and reducing the environmental footprint of operations (the food-energy-water nexus).

