Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Construction Projects in the Middle East and Africa (MEA)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher is currently tracking 911 road related construction projects in the MEA region with a total value of US$216.6 billion, which includes projects from the announced to the execution stages. The GCC's pipeline amounts to US$76.1 billion, the rest of the MENA's pipeline amounts to US$31.2 billion and SSA's pipeline amounts to US$108.8 billion. When completed in their entirety, the tracked projects will total over 84,500 in length of which 52,911km will be newly constructed, 21,812km will be upgraded and the remaining 9,874km will have an element of both construction and upgrade.



This report provides a detailed analysis of road construction projects in the Middle East and Africa, based on projects tracked by the publisher.



Scope of the report:



The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding.

The top 50 regional projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.

Key benefits:



Gain insight into the development of the roads construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Project Analytics by Country

2.1 Saudi Arabia

2.2 Nigeria

2.3 Kuwait

2.4 Kenya

2.5 Qatar

2.6 Oman

2.7 United Arab Emirates (UAE)

2.8 Iran

2.9 Ethiopia

2.10 Ghana



3. Construction





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8svr17

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900