Economic recovery following the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a reduction in competition in the mobile segment in the USA will result in strong mobile revenue growth in North America between 2019 and 2025. This report analyses how the mobile segment in North America will evolve over time, based on market developments, regulatory policy and operator strategies.



This report provides:

a 5-year forecast of 113 mobile KPIs for North America (NA) and for Canada and the USA

an in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile service

an overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries

a summary of results and key implications for mobile operators.

Data Coverage



Connections

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone, non-smartphone

Revenue/ARPU

Service, retail, wholesale

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Handset voice, messaging, data

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Traffic

Outgoing voice minutes, MoU

Mobile data traffic

Who should Read this Report

Market intelligence, strategy and project managers at mobile operators in North America.

Regulatory bodies of North America.

Financial institutions that directly invest in the telecoms sector in the region, or advise others that do so.

Press and media bodies that need a foundation of knowledge of the mobile telecoms market in North America



