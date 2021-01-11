Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CBD Regulatory Report: Cannabis is a Narcotic Substance in Hungary" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
CBD is not a controlled substance in Hungary, and the authority that is responsible for CBD-related products depends entirely on their intended purpose. This report covers a wide range of aspects including hemp cultivation and disposal, extracts and finished products, imports and exports, and medical and recreational cannabis, including the numerous laws and relevant bodies that are involved in the enforcement and regulation of each.
This report will provide you with a deeper understanding of the current regulatory landscape in Hungary. The country takes an especially tough stance on cannabis, with no indication of the possibility of a medical cannabis programme being introduced, as is the case for many other EU countries.
This report will enable you to obtain a detailed knowledge of all aspects of Hungary's CBD regime.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary
THC
CBD isolates
Hemp
Medical and recreational cannabis
Relevant regulation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8buw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: