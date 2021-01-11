AKVA group was on Sunday 10th of January the subject of a cyber-attack, and several key systems are currently down. The company cooperates with relevant Norwegian authorities and partners to obtain an overview of the situation and to limit the spread and damage of the attack. AKVA does not yet know the full extent of the situation, and it is too early to indicate the operational and financial impact, as well as timing to resolve the situation.

Dated: 11 January 2021

AKVA group ASA

