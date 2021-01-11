New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UV LED Market, By Technology, By Application, By Region, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003942/?utm_source=GNW



Global UV LED market was valued USD 351.20 Million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of over 26.12% in the next five years to surpass USD 1350.31 Million through 2025. The global UV LED market is driven by its use for number of growing applications including air and water purification system. In addition to this, eco-friendly composition of UV LED is positively impacting the growth of market during the forecast period. On account of certain benefits, it offers such as consumption of less energy when compared to mercury lamps, the global UV LED market is anticipated to grow over the next few years.

The global UV LED market is segmented based on technology, application, company, and region.Based on technology type, the market has been segmented into UV-A LED, UV-B LED and UV-C LED.



The UV-C LED technology is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of advanced disinfection & purification systems.Based on application, the market has been segmented into curing, disinfection and purification, medical, security, and Others.



Out of which, the UV curing segment dominated the market until 2019 on account of its increased adoption in application areas such as printing, adhesives, and coating, among others. Also, disinfection & purification segment is anticipated to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period which can be accredited to rising need to curb water and air borne diseases with the help of these advanced UV LED based disinfection and purification systems.

The major players operating in the UV LED market are Seoulviosys Co., Ltd., Nichia Corporation, Nitride Semiconductors .Co.,Ltd., Phoseon Technology, LG INNOTEK, Semileds Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Lumileds Holding B.V., Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Crystal IS Inc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global UV LED market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global UV LED market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global UV LED market based on technology, application, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global UV LED market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global UV LED market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global UV LED market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global UV LED market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global UV LED market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global UV LED market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global UV LED market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various application segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• UV LED manufacturers

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to UV LED

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global UV LED market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global UV LED Market, By Technology:

o UV-A LED

o UV-B LED

o UV-C LED

• Global UV LED Market, By Application:

o Curing

o Disinfection and Purification

o Medical

o Security

o Others

• Global UV LED Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Qatar

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global UV LED market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003942/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001