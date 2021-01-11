Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Where Consumers Shop for Toys and Games" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The toys and games industry adapted robust omnichannel strategies as the consumer shift towards digitalisation accelerated in 2020, while building on pre-COVID-19 growth momentum in on-screen playtimes and brand engagement across multiple platforms. E-commerce will continue its growth as the industry provides new ways of engagement and sales avenues. At the same time, the industry is likely to see retail consolidation as smaller specialist toy retailers struggle in the changing marketplace.



The Where Consumers Shop for Toys and Games global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level. It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.



Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key report benefits:



Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Industry Snapshot

Channel Shifts

Store-based Channels

Non-store Channels

Future Developments





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqfyy8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900