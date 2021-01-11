New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Vehicle Type, By Application Type, By Component Type, By Material Type, By Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2015-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003941/?utm_source=GNW



Global automotive wiring harness market stood at USD 47.98 Billion in 2019, in value terms, and is projected to surpass USD 67.53 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.63% in the next five years. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing demand for automobiles and inclination towards quality aspect of vehicles. Nowadays, auto-makers are focusing on wires which occupies less space and are lighter in weight. Electrical subsystems form an integral component to transfer energy for functioning of different components or parts of the vehicles which is driving the automotive wiring harness market. However, high replacement cost and lack of efficacy among workers required for the crimping process can hamper the growth of the market.



Global automotive wiring harness market is segmented based on vehicle type, application, material and region. In terms of vehicle type, passenger car led the market with share of 75.10% in 2019. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to increased vehicle registrations and growing disposable income.



Regionally, in 2019, Asia Pacific dominated the market, this is due to the growing infrastructure, rising demand for safety, low labor cost and growing automotive manufacturing. Due to presence of leading players in countries such as China, India, the region is projected to continue dominance until 2025.

Some of the major players operating globally in automotive wiring harness market are Yazaki Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, Aptiv Plc, Lear Corporation, Yura Corporation Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson Group, Leoni AG, Fujikura Automotive Ltd., Spark Minda, and PKC Group Oy.



