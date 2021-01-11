Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Textiles for Military Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart textiles for military market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

The growing need for supportive and performance-enhancing garments has led to the rapid induction of smart textiles in the military sector. Governments worldwide are focusing on equipping their soldiers with the latest firearms, including sophisticated military clothing that enhances the soldiers' performance during combat operations. Developments in sensors and actuators' technology have enabled the production of miniaturized products, which can be integrated without significantly increasing the weight of military uniforms or other similar products.



The amalgamation of electronics with clothing has revolutionized the textile industry and became a precursor to the evolution of smart textiles. Traditional smart fabrics, such as metallic silk, organza, stainless steel filament, meta-clad aramid fiber, conductive polymer fiber, conductive polymer coating, and special carbon fibers are used for manufacturing the fabric sensors, while conductive yarn, conductive rubber, and conductive ink have been developed into sensors or used as an interconnection substrate. Researchers have already integrated materials such as metallic, optical fibers, and conductive polymers into the textile structure, thus supplying electrical conductivity, sensing, and data transmission capabilities to smart textiles. Organic polymers may provide a solution to overcome the stiffness of inorganic crystals such as silicon. Researchers are focusing on dual-channel data transfer capable fibers, color-changing fibers, and fibers that can store electricity and are developing the ability to create wearable power sources for military applications. The development of power source textiles and connectors in body armor and similar fabrics are crucial to creating a system with extreme reliability and user-friendliness. Such developments are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Smart Textile for the Military market is fragmented, with several smart textile manufacturers vying for a dominant market share. Some prominent players in the market are TenCate Fabrics, W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., Milliken & Company, Schoeller Textile AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., amongst others. Since long term association is favored in the market in focus, there is minimal scope for awarding contracts to new market entrants, thereby, increasing competition rivalry based on advanced product development life cycle to prevent the product offering from becoming obsolete. The market is emerging, with a lot of scope for technological advancements. Since several countries now realize the importance of these smart textiles on the battlefield, significant investments in R&D are anticipated from many countries, which may provide new opportunities for the local players during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Camouflage

5.1.2 Energy Harvest

5.1.3 Temperature Monitoring and Control

5.1.4 Protection and Mobility

5.1.5 Health Monitoring and Diagnostics

5.2 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles



BAE Sytems PLC

TenCate Fabrics

W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Milliken & Company

Schoeller Technologies AG

Dupont de Nemours Inc.

Outlast Technologies LLC

Lockeed Martin Corporation

Texas Intruments Incorporated

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5l9hjh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900