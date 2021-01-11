New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Microinverter Market, By Type, By Connectivity, By Application, By Sales Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003940/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, growing requirement for renewable and clean sources of energy to decrease dependency on fossil fuels is expected to bolster the growth of market over the next few years.

The global solar microinverter market is segmented based on type, connectivity, application, sales channel, company, and region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into single phase and three phase.



Out of these, the single phase segment dominated the market in 2019 with share of 79.87% and is expected to hold the largest share in the market, during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that single-phase technology allows the system to have a compact size that is well suitable for residential and commercial applications.

Regionally, North America dominated the market until 2019 on account of high number of solar micro-inverter installations in the region, predominantly in US and Canada, which is contributing to dominating position of the region in the market.

Major players operating in the global solar microinverter market include SMA Solar Technology AG, Darfon Electronics Corp., ABB Ltd., Altenergy Power System Inc., Enphase Energy Inc, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., SunPower Corporation, Chilicon Power, LLC, I Energy Corporation Limited, NEP Microinverter Inc. and others. The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of global solar microinverter market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global solar microinverter market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast global solar microinverter market based on type, connectivity, application, sales channel, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global solar microinverter market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global solar microinverter market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global solar microinverter market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global solar microinverter market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global solar microinverter market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global solar microinverter market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global solar microinverter market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Solar microinverter manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to solar microinverter

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global solar microinverter market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Solar Microinverter Market, By Type:

o Single Phase

o Three Phase

• Global Solar Microinverter Market, By Connectivity:

o Integrated

o Standalone

• Global Solar Microinverter Market, By Application:

o Residential

o Commercial

o PV Power Plant

• Global Solar Microinverter Market, By Sales Channel:

o Direct

o Indirect

• Global Solar Microinverter Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global solar microinverter market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

