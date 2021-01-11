Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer- Pipeline Insight, 2020," report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Diagnosis



The patient should be screened early and often using the best available tools to identify potential metastasis and optimize treatment outcomes for patients with metastatic disease. Newer options have been developed that offer increased diagnostic accuracy in patients with Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer. These include 18F-sodium fluoride PET-CT, MRI, and CT scans.



Treatment



Immunotherapy with sipuleucel-T should be considered first-line therapy for patients with metastatic Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer who are asymptomatic, have low disease burden, and exhibit indolent disease characteristics. Second-generation androgen pathway inhibitors (abiraterone and enzalutamide) should be considered following immunotherapy in the setting of biochemical or clinical progression. Radium Ra 223 dichloride should be considered for patients with bone metastases on the emergence of signs and symptoms of impaired mobility, fatigue, or bone pain. Radium Ra 223 dichloride is an alpha-emitting radionuclide, approved for the treatment with metastatic Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer with symptomatic bone metastasis and no known visceral metastasis.



Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs



Niraparib: Janseen



Niraparib is highly selective poly (adenosine diphosphate [ADP]-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, with potent activity against PARP-1 and PARP-2 deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)-repair polymerases. Niraparib is currently investigated by Janssen Research & Development.



Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb



Nivolumab by Bristol-Myers Squibb is a human immunoglobulin (Ig) G4 monoclonal antibody directed against the negative immunoregulatory human cell surface receptor PD-1, with immune checkpoint inhibitory and antineoplastic activities. BMS is working on assessing the clinical activity seen with Nivolumab in combination with docetaxel in male patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.



Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer



There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer. The companies which have their Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Janseen.



Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer drugs.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Castrate Resistant Prosrate Cancer R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer

Novartis in December 2018 announce that it has completed the acquisition of Endocyte, a US biopharmaceutical company focused on developing radioligand and CAR-T therapies for cancer treatment, adds 177Lu-PSMA-617, a potential first-in-class radioligand therapy in Phase III development for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Key Players

Janseen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AB Science

Newsoara Biopharma

ESSA Pharma

Key Products

Nirapanib

Nivolumab

Masitinib

ZEN003694

EPI7386

