Air purifier tower or smog tower is a chimney like building which extracts air at ground level by heating it in a specially adapted glass greenhouse at the base before letting the air pass through a series of filters and releasing clean air at the top. The heating at the base of the tower is done using solar energy.



The global air purifier tower market is segmented based on length, filter type, company and region.Based on filter type, the market can be categorized into HEPA and activated carbon.



HEPA filter segment dominated the market with share of 69.74% in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue until 2025. Recently installed air purifier towers consist of HEPA filters and the new towers that are being built consist of the same type of technology and same type of filters, contributing to the significant share of the segment.



Regionally, the air purifier tower market has been segmented Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa regions.Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region dominates the overall air purifier tower market owing to the presence of world’s first air purifier tower in China.



Additionally, countries like India and China are working to install more such towers to combat the problem of air pollution.



Major players operating in the global air purifier tower market include Kurin Systems Co, ENS Clean Air (ENS Holding B.V.), Studio Roosegaarde (Studio Roosegaarde and Heijmans N.V.), Vincent Callebaut Architectures and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global air purifier tower market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Length:

o Below 40 Feet

o Above 40 Feet

• Market, By Filter Type:

o HEPA

o Activated Carbon

• Market, By Region:

o North America

o Europe

France

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

o Middle East & Africa

o South America



