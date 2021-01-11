New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acceleration of Cloud Technology Powering the APAC Privileged Access Management Solutions Market, Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003980/?utm_source=GNW

On-premises solutions will continue to be widely adopted among businesses in the Asia-Pacific region because of requirements for privacy, full control of solutions, performance, and compliance, mainly in ASEAN countries, Japan, South Korea, and China.



Overall, PAM solutions will remain strong among large enterprises and organizations that have complex infrastructure, networks, and critical and valuable data that are often accessed by different departments and accounts.Market trends are analyzed for the study period 2018 to 2024, with the base year being 2019. The vertical segmentation includes government; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); service providers; manufacturing; education; healthcare; and others including pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITeS, utilities, eCommerce, and BPOs.

