The Asia Pacific industrial gloves market is segmented based on product type, type, end user, purpose, company and region.Based on type, market can be segregated into nitrile rubber, latex, vinyl rubber, neoprene rubber, polyethylene, butyl rubber and others.



Among these, nitrile rubber led the market with share of 36.59% in 2019 as use of nitrile rubber offers exceptional flexibility to the gloves, thereby, contributing to the leading share of the segment.



Major players operating in the Asia Pacific industrial gloves market are Ansell Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Showa Glove Co., Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Mapa Professional, 3M Co., Towa Corporation, MSA Safety Incorporated, White Glove Co.Ltd., Midas Safety Inc, Corporate Station Bangladesh and Nacol Industrial Company Limited, among others. Market leaders are entering into joint ventures or acquiring domestic players to achieve a strong foothold in domestic markets. Leading players in APAC are regularly acquiring majority or minority stakes in regional players to expand their market share and presence. Ansell Ltd. acquired Ringers Gloves in 2019, strengthening Ansell’s market position in impact protection and oil & gas segment, in addition to benefit from Ringer’s highly creative design capability.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of Asia Pacific industrial gloves market from 2015 to 2018.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Asia Pacific industrial gloves market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

• To classify and forecast Asia Pacific industrial gloves market based on product type, type, end user, purpose, company and country distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Asia Pacific industrial gloves market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Asia Pacific industrial gloves market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Asia Pacific industrial gloves market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Asia Pacific industrial gloves market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Asia Pacific industrial gloves market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the region.

The analyst calculated the market size of industrial gloves market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Industrial gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to industrial gloves

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Asia Pacific industrial gloves market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market, By Product Type:

o Disposable Gloves

o Re Usable Gloves

• Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market, By Type:

o Nitrile Rubber

o Latex(Natural Rubber)

o Vinyl Rubber

o Neoprene Rubber

o Polyethylene

o Butyl Rubber

o Others

• Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market, By End User:

o Health Care

o Pharmaceutical

o Food & Beverages

o Manufacturing

o Chemicals & Petrochemicals

o Mining Including Oil & Gas

o Others

• Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market, By Purpose:

o Multi-Purpose

o Cut Protection

o Oil Repellent

o Thermal [Arc Flash] Protection

o Special Protection

o Others

• Asia Pacific Industrial Gloves Market, By Country:

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Vietnam

o Pakistan

o Malaysia

o Bangladesh

o Cambodia

o Myanmar

o Laos



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia Pacific industrial gloves market.



