New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Demand for High-Volume Testing Driving the Growth of the US Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay In Vitro Diagnostics Market, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003989/?utm_source=GNW

The already dynamic in vitro diagnostics landscape in the United States was affected even more by the recent COVID-19 pandemic.



Clinical laboratories and manufacturers have been vying to develop SARS-Cov-2 assays to serve the rising demand for testing.In these uncertain times, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships have seen a considerable dip as compared with the previous year.



The US government and healthcare agencies are supporting telehealth and innovative and clinically vetted direct-to-consumer diagnostic testing services.Partnerships with digital vendors and automation companies are expected to empower core diagnostic companies with Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and Big Data capabilities.



Given these trends, it is important to understand the market dynamics to remain competitive and successful in the in vitro diagnostics market. This report offers insightful analysis in the form of key growth opportunities that center on the use of serological testing, unmet testing needs for neurodegenerative disorders, process flow improvement through IoT technologies, and the opportunity to include direct-to-consumer capabilities in business models.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003989/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001