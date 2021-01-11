New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003651/?utm_source=GNW





NSCLC patients are usually diagnosed in the later stages of the disease, resulting in a poor prognosis.Since the last global market forecast (2015-2025), there have been significant changes in the treatment of patients with advanced disease, particularly in the metastatic setting.



Although NSCLC is still not considered curable, physicians are enthusiastic about the progress being made in this field.New agents provide more durable responses, as demonstrated by improvements in progression-free survival and overall survival.



Progress is demonstrated by the introduction of checkpoint inhibitors into the first-line setting and multiple next-generation targeted therapeutics which have dramatically improved patient outcomes.



These recent successes will be further built upon during the forecast period.Personalized medicine will become more precise, with the development of agents targeting niche molecular aberrations, currently underserved by available treatments.



Furthermore, novel agents will allow targeting of new actionable mutations. The strategic use of these targeted agents and immuno-oncology (IO)-based therapies in effective combinatorial regimens in the neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings for specific patient populations is also expected to transform the treatment landscape over the forecast period.



The analyst is expecting the entry of the introduction of 29 novel entrants over the forecast period of 2019-2029. In this report, The analyst has weighed the clinical and commercial potential of each NSCLC therapy to forecast market growth and identify new commercial opportunities.



Key Highlights

- The main drivers of growth include the anticipated approval and launch of 29 pipeline therapies, in addition to label expansions of currently marketed therapies across the 8MM during the forecast period.

- The main barriers to growth in the 8MM include the patent expiry of major brands and the high price of premium priced therapeutics entering the market.

- Among the late-stage pipeline products and marketed agents, Checkpoint inhibitors and EGFR inhibitors are expected to generate the greatest revenues over the forecast period.

- The most important unmet needs in the NSCLC market include: Comprehensive molecular testing, novel approaches to primary and acquired resistance and an improvement in curative therapeutic options



