Initially, UC usually manifests in the terminal part of the colon, the rectum, and is termed ulcerative proctitis.It can extend to the entire left part of the colon (left-sided proctitis) or the entire colon (pancolitis).



The current UC market is overcrowded with cheap generic drugs for mild to moderate disease, expensive biologics such as anti-tumor necrosis factors (TNFs) and anti-integrins, and biosimilars for severe disease that are used as short- or long-term alternatives to surgical options.The R&D within this space consists of 10 late-stage pipeline drugs with five oral formulations, more convenient dosing frequencies, novel mechanisms of action (MOAs), and improved safety profiles and drug availability.



However, the pipeline products will be challenged by the increasing emergence of biosimilars, since the major brands will experience patent cliffs throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, all but one drug are being developed for moderate to severe UC, which will result in a crowded market.



This model covers the market forecast for the marketed and late-stage pipeline UC therapeutics.The model segments patients by severity, with mild-moderate, moderate-severe, and severe/fulminant segments.



The base year of this model is 2019, and the forecast period is 2020-2029.



Key Highlights

- The greatest drivers of growth in the global UC market include the launch of 10 new pipeline therapies during the forecast period and an increasing diagnosed prevalence in many 8MM countries.

- The main barriers to growth in the UC market include the crowded and competitive market as well as patent expiration of key biologic brands with subsequent biosimilar launch.

- Novel drug classes in the UC pipeline include IL-23 inhibitors and S1P receptor modulators. In addition, Takeda will launch a subcutaneous version of their product, Entyvio, and two additional JAK inhibitors are expected to make their appearance on the market.

- The most important unmet needs in the UC market are for safer and more effective therapies, an improvement in management of fulminant patients, biomarkers to predict responsiveness to therapy, and standardization of patient-reported outcomes.



