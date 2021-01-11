Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Mobility Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market to Reach $214.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Healthcare Mobility Solutions estimated at US$54.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$214.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Mobile Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.7% CAGR and reach US$77.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Apps segment is readjusted to a revised 22% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.2% CAGR



The Healthcare Mobility Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$37.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 18.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.



Enterprise Platforms Segment to Record 23.4% CAGR



In the global Enterprise Platforms segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$62.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

McKesson Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Wipro Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

