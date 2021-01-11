Aspo Plc

Stock Exchange Release

January 11, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Aspo: Shareholders’ Nomination Board’s proposals to the Annual Shareholders' meeting

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Aspo Plc proposes to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 8, 2021 that the Board of Directors will have six members

Members of the Board

The Nomination Board proposes that Mammu Kaario, Mikael Laine, Salla Pöyry, Tatu Vehmas and Heikki Westerlund, all current members of the company's Board of Directors, be re-elected as members of the Board and Patricia Allam be elected as a new member of the Board for the term closing at the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2022.

Patricia Allam has acted as the Chairman of the Board of Oy Havsudden Ab, the investment company of the Nyberg family, since 2012, and as a member of the Board of Telko since 2019. Since 2018 she has worked at Tessin Nordic Ab, most recently as Business Manager for Finland.

Gustav Nyberg has announced that he is not available for re-election as member of the Board of Directors at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting 2021.

The Nomination Board of Aspo Plc’s shareholders would like to thank the outgoing Chairman of the Board Gustav Nyberg for his long and successful career on the Board of Aspo and as its Chairman.

Consent to the position has been obtained from all the above-mentioned candidates for the Board. The Board elects a Chairman and a Vice Chairman from among its members. The proposed persons have informed the company that if they are elected, they will elect Heikki Westerlund as Chairman of the Board, and Mammu Kaario as Vice Chairman of the Board.

Remuneration paid to the members of the Board

The Nomination Board proposes that the compensations of the Board members remain unchanged and Board members receive the following monthly remuneration:

- EUR 2,700 per month for members of the Board of Directors

- EUR 4,050 per month, for the Vice Chairman

- EUR 5,400 per month, for the Chairman

The Nomination Board proposes that the meeting fees paid to members of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee remain unchanged. The Nomination Board proposes that a meeting fee of the members of the Committees will be EUR 700 per meeting and a meeting fee of the Chairman of the Audit Committee and of the Remuneration Committee EUR 1,050 per meeting.

If the Chairman of the Committee is also the Chairman or the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Nomination Board proposes that the fee paid to the Chairman of the Committee is the same as that paid to members of the Committee. Board members having a full-time position in an Aspo Group company are not paid a fee.

Members of the Nomination Board

The Nomination Board of Aspo Plc’s shareholders consists of the representatives of the four largest shareholders. The following representatives of the largest shareholders were members of the Nomination Board which prepared proposals for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2021: Roberto Lencioni, Chairman (Vehmas family, including AEV Capital Holding Oy); Veronica Timgren (Nyberg family, including Oy Havsudden Ab); Pekka Pajamo, (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company); and Annika Ekman (Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company). In addition, Gustav Nyberg, Chairman of Aspo Board of Directors, has acted as an expert member of the Nomination Board.



Aspo Plc

Aki Ojanen

CEO

Further information:

Roberto Lencioni, Chairman of the Nomination Board, work tel. +358 30 600 3423, roberto.lencioni@gard.no

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key Media

www.aspo.com



