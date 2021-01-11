Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry analysts claim that global cell harvesting systems market is projected to grow rapidly, thereby amassing USD 11.7 billion by the year 2026. Increasing instanced of lifestyle diseases due to sedentary lifestyle, unchecked access to tobacco, obesity, and changing dietary habits, is primarily augmenting the industry growth, as these chronic diseases and infectious disorders can be successfully treated by stem cell therapies.

Moreover, the study scrutinizes the business sphere based on technique gamut, application spectrum, and end-use scope. Industry share held by these segments, alongside their growth rates over the analysis period are mentioned. Further, insights about the regional markets, inclusive of revenue contribution, sales volume, and growth prospects are also elucidated in the report, which will help industry partakers to take informed decisions regarding future investments and expand their footprints in the market.

Further, rapid urbanization, surging geriatric population, and improving healthcare expenditure are providing impetus to market expansion. There has been surge in transplant rate and stem cell banking has become popular. These factor, alongside soaring investments towards stem cell and regenerative medicine research, and flourishing biotechnological sector are stimulating global cell harvesting systems industry outlook.

Elaborating application spectrum:

As per credible estimates, bone marrow applications of worldwide cell harvesting systems market are poised to gain considerable traction over the ensuing years, on account of increasing cases of anemia and bone cancer. Benefits such as reduced processing time, improved post-therapy survival, elimination of T-cell contamination, and lesser fractures are boosting the popularity of bone marrow transplant procedures.

Highlighting end-use scope:

Global cell harvesting systems industry share from research institutes is reckoned to register significant growth over 2020-2026, owing to expansive potential of human stem cell research for understanding fundamental human biology. The study facilitates researchers in understanding diseases and different health conditions in order to develop new and effective treatments.

Understanding regional outlook:

According to seasoned analysts, North America cell harvesting systems market size is predicted to expand rapidly over the analysis timeframe, with the United States being the major revenue contributor. Supportive federal scenario and high research funding are impelling the market growth. Notably, FDA-approved blood-forming stems cells and bone marrow stem cells are prevalently used in the US for treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and immunodeficiency, in turn fostering North America market growth.

Cell Harvesting Systems Market by Technique Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Blastomere Extraction

Altered Nuclear Transfer





Cell Harvesting Systems Market Application Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Adipose Tissue

Peripheral Blood

Bone Marrow

Umbilical Cord

Other sources





Cell Harvesting Systems Market End-use Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Clinics

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others





Cell Harvesting Systems Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

North America

Canada

United States





Asia Pacific

Japan

India

South Korea

China





Europe

Spain

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom





Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel





Latin America

Colombia

Brazil

Mexico





Cell Harvesting Systems Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Arthrex Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

SP Scienceware

Argos Technologies Inc.

AVITA Medical Ltd.

hynoDent AG

Terumo BCT Inc.

Bertin Technologies SAS

TOMTEC Imaging Systems GmbH

PerkinElmer Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Cell Harvesting Systems Market Insights

3.1. Cell Harvesting Systems- Industry snapshot

3.2. Cell Harvesting Systems market dynamics

3.3. Industry analysis - Porter's five force

3.3.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.5. Degree of competition

3.4. Cell Harvesting Systems market PEST analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Competitive Ranking Analysis, 2019

4. Cell Harvesting Systems Market Size and Forecast by Technique Type

4.1. Global Cell Harvesting Systems market share by Technique Type, 2019 & 2026

4.2. Altered Nuclear Transfer

4.2.1. Global Altered Nuclear Transfer market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Global Altered Nuclear Transfer market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Blastomere Extraction

4.3.1. Global Blastomere Extraction market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Global Blastomere Extraction market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5. Cell Harvesting Systems Market Size and Forecast by Application Type

5.1. Global Cell Harvesting Systems market share by Application type, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Umbilical cord

5.2.1. Global Umbilical cord market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Global Umbilical cord market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Bone marrow

5.3.1. Global Bone marrow market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Global Bone marrow market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Peripheral blood

5.4.1. Global Peripheral blood market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Global Peripheral blood market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Adipose tissue

5.5.1. Global Adipose tissue market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Global Adipose tissue market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.6. Other sources

5.6.1. Global Other sources market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

5.6.2. Global Other sources market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6. Cell Harvesting Systems Market Size and Forecast by End Users

6.1. Global Cell Harvesting Systems market share by End Users, 2019 & 2026

6.2. Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

6.2.1. Global Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Global Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Research Institutes

6.3.1. Global Research Institutes market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Global Research Institutes market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals

6.4.1. Global Hospitals market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Global Hospitals market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.5. Clinics

6.5.1. Global Clinics market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Global Clinics market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.6. Other End-Users

6.6.1. Global Other End-Users market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.6.2. Global Other End-Users market estimates and forecasts, by region, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

7. Cell Harvesting Systems Market Size and Forecast by Region

