MAHWAH, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ®, (NASDAQ: RDWR) a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that a Fortune 100 industrial company selected Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service via a strategic partner to defeat a ransom scheme after falling victim to a sophisticated DNS flood attack.

Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service uses Radware’s global network of cloud security scrubbing centers to deliver protection from advanced and next-generation DDoS attacks with the lowest latency possible. Radware’s solution offers extremely accurate attack detection, a short time to protection, and proactive management by Radware security experts.

Following the initial DNS flood incident, the customer received a demand for ransom payouts, whereby it contacted Radware’s strategic partner for assistance. The partner then turned to Radware for support. Radware swiftly deployed its Emergency Response Team and within hours, Radware’s scrubbing centers were mitigating the threats and protecting the total 8GBs of business traffic from the customer’s four global data centers.

“Unfortunately, DDoS attacks have become more frequent, powerful and sophisticated,” said Haim Zelikovsky, Vice President of Cloud Business for Radware. “This is a great example of how our Cloud DDoS Protection Service, in conjunction with our trusted partners, offer organizations the widest security coverage and shortest time to protect from DDoS attacks.”

