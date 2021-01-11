Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Indoor Farming Technology Market will be worth USD 62.67 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing environmental concerns such as the depletion of soil quality and groundwater on applications of chemical-based solutions. Limited availability of arable land due to land degradation has resulted in the increasing adoption of the indoor farming system by the farm owners. Growing initiatives of the government regarding the adoption of indoor farming to meet the growing demand for maximizing crop yield due to the ever-increasing global population is expected to drive the technology's demand. The reduction in the prices of the light-emitting diode (LED) and the technological advancement in the LEDs help in the growth of the indoor farming systems.
The scarcity of arable lands has increased the adoption of shipping container-based indoor vertical farming. Ease of transportation, low water usage, and cost-effectiveness of the shipping containers have increased its adoption in the indoor farming technology market. The farm owners are setting up the shipping containers in the indoor vertical farms with drip irrigation and technologically advanced LED lights to obtain higher crop yield.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/327
Key Highlights From The Report
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/327
Emergen Research has segmented the global Indoor Farming Technology Market on the basis of Component, Facility Type, Growth Mechanisms, Crop Type, and region:
To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/indoor-farming-technology-market
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market By Product (Software, Hardware), By Workflow (Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Reporting, and Communication), By Therapeutic Application (General Imaging, Specialty Imaging), By Deployment Mode, By Modality, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027
Smart Factory Market By Component (Industrial Robotics, Sensors, Control Devices, Industrial Network, Machine Vision), By Solution (PLC, PLM, MES, ERP, SCADA), By Industries (Process Industries and Discrete Industries), Forecasts to 2027
Smart Manufacturing Market By Information Technology (Manufacturing Execution System, Industrial Communication), By Enabling Technology (Industrial Robotics, IIoT), By Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), Forecasts to 2027
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-indoor-farming-technology-market
Emergen Research
Surrey, CANADA
Emergen logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: