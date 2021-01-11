Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Boom Trucks Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the growing awareness regarding workplace safety and benefits offered by efficient powered lifting equipment, the global demand for boom trucks is presumed to witness strong growth during the forecast period 2020 - 2028. The growing need of meeting the housing demands of a huge population has triggered government and private investments in the construction and real estate sector, which, in turn, is further favoring market demand. The growing demand for boom lifts to lift workers and equipment during the construction process and for repair and maintenance is also further fueling the market growth. The ease of operation, the mobility offered, and safety provided by boom trucks have made them ideal solutions for infrastructure development, maintenance, and repair activities. In view of growing competition from rental service providers, OEMs across the globe are targeting industrial and infrastructure projects having needs for quality maintenance through customized equipment offerings.



The research study titled "Global Boom Trucks Market - Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2020 - 2028" offers strategic insights into the global boom trucks industry along with the market size and estimates for the duration of 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers an in-depth analysis of market segments based on application, product type, and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographical regions. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. In addition, the report includes a section providing insights on the key trends followed in the market.



In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading boom truck manufacturers, their business strategy analysis, market positioning, and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Elliott Equipment Company, Manitex International, Inc., The Manitowoc Company, Interlake Crane Inc, Ruthmann GmbH & Co KG, Aspen Equipment Company, Able Rigging Contractors Inc., American Construction, and Runnion Equipment Company among others. Apart from the company profiles, the report includes a section covering the competitive landscape wherein the market positioning of the companies has been discussed. The section also provides a view of key business strategies adopted by the leading market players.



The global boom trucks market is classified into the following categories:



By Product Type

Boom Truck Cranes

Fixed Cab

Swing Cab

Bucket Boom Trucks

By Application

Construction & Earthmoving

Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Oil & Gas

Telecommunication

Others (Forestry, etc.)

By Region

North America

The United States

Canada

Europe

The United Kingdom

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the global boom trucking industry

Comparative analysis for different segments for the years 2019 & 2028

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis including the positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2018 - 2019)

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global boom trucks market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2020 to 2028, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.



