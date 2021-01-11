Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Defense Electronics Market Analysis by Domain (Air, Maritime, Land, Space, Services), Application, Region and Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents the analysis of the Global Defense Electronics Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The Global Defense Electronics Market valued at USD 111.18 Billion in the year 2019, has been witnessing lucrative growth owing to stringent regulatory standards, supportive government policies on nation's security policies and also rising government spending in research and development activities which is likely to propel the market growth.



The Asia-Pacific defense market is highly fragmented, with the presence of many suppliers who provide various types of equipment, like training systems, C4ISR systems, smart weapons, unmanned systems, and missile defense systems. The majority of the arms and ammunition are imported from the United States and Russia, and some smaller countries import from China.



The Land Communications Electronic Warfare systems shall evolve to deal with all modern signals in order to intercept, locate and monitor enemy emitters. Some systems can also jam or deceive the enemy communications if necessary and can be done with deployable & mobile communications Electronic Support Measures (ESM) and Electronic Countermeasures (ECM) units. It benefits in Electronic Attack solution with communication jammers in order to degrade, deceive and neutralize enemy's combat capability and in Communication ESM solution for interception and location.



The rising military expenditure and geopolitical tension among the countries are some of the major market trends fueling the demand for defense system market. Most of the countries are now focusing on procuring anti-aircraft systems and missile defense systems to increase their border protection and be prepared for tackling the increasing nuclear threats across the globe. The market is shifting towards the adoption of modern active electronically scanned array radars which is driving the market growth. With evolving electronic and cyber battlefields, the demand for next generation radar is increasing.



