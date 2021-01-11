Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "1-Decanol Market by Source (Petrochemical Based and Oleochemical Based), Application (Plasticizers, Lubricants, Detergents & Cleaners, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Flavors & Fragrance), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 1-decanol market size is estimated to grow from USD 207,516 thousand in 2019 to USD 264,356 thousand by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2020 and 2025.



Market penetration of natural 1-decanol has risen in surfactant-based industries, such as personal care & cosmetics and soaps & detergents. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is increased awareness regarding the use of home & personal care products. The demand for surfactant-based products, such as detergents and washing soaps, has risen significantly. The demand for soaps, hand sanitizers, and other personal care products is increasing as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. 1-Decanol acts as a cosurfactant in various cleaning products.

The surface tension lowering is accelerated at the presence of 1-decanol. The high diffusion properties of 1-decanol help easy and rapid cleaning. Surfactants with 1-decanol differ high performance in terms of cloud point, density, viscosity, and flashpoint. 1-decanol-based surfactants are used as cleaning and wetting agents in the cosmetics and pulp & paper industries. The main application of 1-decanol surfactants in the textile and cosmetic industries is as a solubilizing and emulsifying agent. These functions and properties of 1-decanol are expected to drive their demand in the homecare and personal care industry.



Oleochemical based 1-decanol is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2019



Oleochemical based 1-decanols are manufactured by the hydrogenation of decanoic acid. They are derived from natural sources, such as palm oil, kernel oil, coconut oil, and rapeseed oil. Due to bio-sourced and biodegradability, the oleochemical-based 1-decanols are preferred in different applications. The reason for the larger share is attributed to awareness and increasing preference for usage of bio-based or naturally derived raw materials for different end-products, especially in cosmetics, cleaners, detergents, flavors & fragrance.



The plasticizer application accounted for the largest market share in terms of value, in 2019



Plasticizers are substances added to other polymeric substances to aid the processing of the polymer and impart flexibility, plasticity, softness, and reduce brittleness. They are commonly used additives in PVC cables, PVC resins, wire jacketing, vinyl flooring, and so on. 1-decanols are used in plasticizers to improve the physical-mechanical properties and processability of polymers. They are commonly called plasticizer range alcohols. The larger share of plasticizer is attributed to the high production and consumption of plastics in the region and the use of plasticizers as a prominent ingredient in polymer processing to improve the physical and mechanical properties of finished plastics.



APAC is expected to record the highest CAGR in the 1-decanol market during the forecast period



The high demand for 1-decanol in APAC is mainly due to the huge industrial base in major economies, such as China, India, and Japan. The emerging industries and expansion of existing industries in the manufacturing of end-use products are driving the demand for 1-decanol in the region. High economic growth, coupled with increasing population, is expected to drive the region's industrial sector. This is expected to lead to an increase in the market penetration of surfactant-based industries, such as detergents & cleaners, cosmetics & personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The growing demand for surfactants is estimated to drive the regional market for 1-decanol.

