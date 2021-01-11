OTTAWA, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp. (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced that Sebastien St. Louis, Chief Executive Officer, and Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2021 Annual ICR Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET.



Participants may access the live webcast under the “Investors” tab, at “Events”, of the HEXO Corp. website: https://www.hexocorp.com/. Following the discussion, a replay will be archived on the Company’s site for 90 days.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are based on certain expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, or for any other reason.

