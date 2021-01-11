Heidelberg, Germany, January 11, 2021 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adi Hoess, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on Affimed’s website at https://www.affimed.com/investors/webcasts_cp/ and will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Affimed management, please contact Alex Fudukidis via email at a.fudukidis@affimed.com or phone at +1 (917) 436-8102.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. The company is currently enrolling patients into a registration-directed study of AFM13 for CD30-positive relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma and into a Phase 1/2a dose escalation/expansion study of AFM24 for the treatment of advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com .

Investor Relations Contact