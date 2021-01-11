Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Furniture Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Report World Furniture Outlook provides status and prospects of the world furniture sector.
This edition, World Furniture Outlook 2021, provides an overview of the global furniture sector through historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption, imports, exports 2010-2019 and 2020 preliminary estimates) and prospects of the furniture market for the years 2021 and 2022 for 100 countries.
The publisher constantly monitors the international trade of furniture including unpredictable circumstances and uncertainties affecting the global market scenario. Furniture market forecasts for 100 countries included in this study reflect in-depth knowledge of the markets and its ongoing evaluation.
This market research report includes:
Statistics and outlook data are also available in a country format:
The 100 country summary tables also include:
Key Topics Covered:
PART I: THE WORLD FURNITURE OUTLOOK
1. Summary
2. The world furniture market
3. Market shares of the leading furniture exporting countries
4. The international scenario
PART II: WORLD FURNITURE INDICATORS
1. World Tables
2. Country Tables for 100 countries
For each country:
Appendix: Methodology, notes, presentation conventions
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
