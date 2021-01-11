CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if God showed up at your garage sale to teach you about life and prove His existence? Author Dr. Marni Hill Foderaro explores this very scenario in her spiritual fiction, “God Came to My Garage Sale,” the story of how spiritually transformative encounters challenged an atheist woman’s long-held beliefs against the existence of God and life after death.



Janet finds her comfortable Midwestern suburban life uprooted by financial troubles and as a result, she must now hold a garage sale. Throughout the weekend, she experiences one divine encounter after another: she notices numerous signs that connect to major events in her own life and receives messages from loved ones who’ve passed on. These spiritual encounters lead Janet to wonder if God sent those signs to teach her that her beliefs about life and death are misguided—that every human has the power to manifest their realities into a deeper understanding of God and that it is possible to traverse beyond our plane of human existence.



“God Came to My Garage Sale”

By Dr. Marni Hill Foderaro

ISBN: 9781982234751 (softcover); 9781982234768 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



PRAISE FOR “GOD CAME TO MY GARAGE SALE:”



James Redfield, bestselling author of “The Celestine Prophecy” book series: “An outstanding and inspirational triumph… Foderaro thoughtfully guides the reader on an insightful journey towards spiritual awareness and meaningful self-actualization illustrating the importance of staying in Peace, and using Love to handle life’s challenges.”

About the author

Dr. Marni Hill Foderaro is an award-winning educator and celebrated author. She earned her doctorate in education and completed postdoctoral studies at Harvard after a very successful and rewarding 35-year career as a high school special education teacher with 12 years as a university adjunct professor. “God Came to My Garage Sale” is an award-winning finalist in the Spirituality: Inspirational category of the 2020 Best Book Awards sponsored by the American Book Fest, and Foderaro has been interviewed on Wellness Radio with Dr. Jeanette Gallagher, Motherella, and Passion Harvest, among others. Foderaro is a lover of animals, nature, music and world travel. Foderaro handles life’s challenges with love and compassion. She values honesty, integrity, equality and goodness and prays for peace on earth. She was born in the South, raised her children in the Midwest and has made the Caribbean her home. In addition to her speaking engagements (including gracing the bLU Talks stage in 2021 at Columbia University in New York) and various writing endeavors on embracing Spirituality after surviving Domestic Violence, Narcissistic Abuse and Parental Alienation, Foderaro is a contributing author to numerous anthology books, including: “The Last Breath,” “The Evolution of Echo,” “The Ulti-MUTT Book for Dog Lovers” and “bLU Talks Presents (Business, Life and the Universe).” To learn more, please visit her website, www.godcametomygaragesale.com.



