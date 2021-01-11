SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that, based on preliminary and unaudited financial data, the Company expects net product sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 to be approximately $51 million. For the fiscal year 2020, the Company expects total net product sales of approximately $199 million. The Company also provided a general update on its development programs, including anticipated milestones for 2021.



“We are entering 2021 with great momentum as we continue on our path to potentially delivering new, first-in-class treatment options for people living with rare disease,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “Our focus remains clear on maximizing the potential for sparsentan, if approved, to shape the treatment paradigm for patients living with rare kidney conditions FSGS and IgA nephropathy. The pivotal DUPLEX and PROTECT studies of sparsentan remain on track to report topline results from the interim proteinuria assessments, potentially positioning us for accelerated approval regulatory submissions in FSGS this year, followed by IgA nephropathy as early as next year. Additionally, we expect proof-of-concept data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of TVT-058 later this year, as we look to develop the first disease modifying therapy for people living with classical homocystinuria.”

Program Updates and Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

The Company continues to advance sparsentan, an investigational product candidate that is an innovative, single molecule that selectively inhibits both endothelin type A and angiotensin type II receptors, with the goal of having it ultimately become a new treatment standard in rare kidney conditions. The following upcoming milestones in the pivotal DUPLEX and PROTECT studies are anticipated in 2021:



The Phase 3 DUPLEX Study of sparsentan in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is on track to report topline efficacy data from the 36-week interim proteinuria endpoint analysis in February 2021.



Successful achievement of the interim proteinuria endpoint in the DUPLEX Study is expected to serve as the basis for submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) under the Subpart H accelerated approval pathway in the U.S. and Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) consideration in Europe. Contingent on the upcoming data read-out, the Company anticipates being in position to submit these applications for the treatment of FSGS in the second half of 2021.



The Phase 3 PROTECT Study of sparsentan in IgA nephropathy (IgAN) is expected to complete enrollment in 2021. Topline efficacy data from the 36-week interim proteinuria endpoint analysis are anticipated in the third quarter of 2021. Successful achievement of the interim proteinuria endpoint is expected to support submission of an NDA under the Subpart H accelerated approval pathway in the U.S., as well as an application for CMA consideration in Europe.





The Phase 1/2 study of TVT-058 in patients with classical homocystinuria (HCU) continues to advance and topline data are anticipated in 2021. TVT-058 is an investigational human enzyme replacement therapy with the potential to become the first disease modifying therapy for people living with HCU.



The Company expects continued organic growth of its approved rare nephrology and hepatology products in 2021. The Company also anticipates continuing to build upon its existing commercialization capabilities to support the potential future launch of sparsentan, contingent on the upcoming data read-outs and if approved.

In late February, the Company expects to announce complete full year 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update.

