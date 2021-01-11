TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“SHG” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, announced today that management will host virtual investor meetings during and after the virtual J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference in January 2021.



To arrange a meeting, investors should contact Skylight Health’s US representative, John Evans, by email at investors@skylighthealthgroup.com or by phone at 415-309-0230.

Skylight Health recently announced a transformative acquisition bringing its annual revenue run rate to over $45 million and EBITDA run rate of $5.5 million, and strengthens the organizational team with a robust, centralized corporate infrastructure for national network.

Prad Sekar, CEO, Skylight Health will be updating investors about its strategic plans for 2021. “This is an exciting time for Skylight Health. Our most recent acquisitions should further strengthen our position in the US market to bring a one-stop shop approach to care for patients, and significantly reinforces our corporate infrastructure to further scale across other US markets,” said Mr. Sekar.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (TSXV:SHG OTCQX:SHGFF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. With a patient roster of over 150,000 patients, the Company’s operations spread across 15 states and continues to expand in services and locations both organically and by way of strategic acquisitions.

The Company primarily operates a traditional insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other Commercial Payors. The Company also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost.

