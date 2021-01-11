Preliminary 2020 Crysvita revenue in Ultragenyx Territories of $137 million to $139 million
2021 Crysvita Ultragenyx revenue expected in the range of $180 million to $190 million
Year-end 2020 cash balance of approximately $1.2 billion
NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today reported preliminary unaudited 2020 Crysvita revenue in Ultragenyx territories and cash and investments at year end 2020 and provided 2021 revenue guidance for Crysvita in Ultragenyx territories.
“The strong performance of Crysvita and our other two commercial therapies across four indications have propelled our growth as a commercial rare disease company,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Ultragenyx. “This success has enabled us to rapidly advance our diversified pipeline with six programs in the clinic across multiple modalities, including multiple larger rare disease opportunities that could be first time treatments or major advances for patients and significant drivers of growth.”
Financial Update
2020 Preliminary Crysvita1 Revenue (unaudited)
Crysvita revenue in Ultragenyx territories for the year ended December 31, 2020 is approximately $137 million to $139 million. This is at the top end of the guidance range of $130 million to $140 million that was provided during the third quarter financial results and at the beginning of 2020, despite COVID-19 impact.
2021 Crysvita1 Guidance
For 2021, Crysvita revenue in the Ultragenyx territories is estimated to be between $180 million and $190 million.
2020 Ending Cash Position (unaudited)
Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments were approximately $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2020, which includes net proceeds of approximately $435 million received from the underwritten public offering of its common stock and net proceeds of approximately $80 million from the sale of a portion of the company’s investment in Arcturus Therapeutics.
The 2020 revenue and cash position included in this release are preliminary and prior to the completion of review and audit procedures by Ultragenyx’s external auditors, and are therefore subject to adjustment. The preliminary revenue results are based on management's initial analysis of operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The Company expects to issue full financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 in February 2021.
Recent Updates and 2021 Milestones
DTX401 for Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia (GSDIa): Positive longer-term data from Phase 1/2 study; Phase 3 study expected to initiate in the first half of 2021
DTX301 for Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency: Strong, durable responses in Phase 1/2 study; Phase 3 study expected to start in second half 2021
GTX-102 for Angelman Syndrome: Phase 1/2 data demonstrate substantial clinical activity; Study expected to resume first half 2021 with additional data anticipated in second half 2021
UX701 for Wilson Disease: Phase 1/2/3 IND submitted; study start expected first half 2021
UX053 for Glycogen Storage Disease Type III (GSDIII) Debrancher Deficiency: IND first half 2021 and study initiation second half 2021
Setrusumab (UX143) for Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI): Pediatric Phase 2/3 study expected to begin in second half 2021
Ultragenyx to Present at 39ᵗʰ Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1: Ultragenyx territories include the collaboration revenue from the North American profit share territory (U.S. and Canada) and other regions where revenue from product sales are recognized by Ultragenyx (Latin America, Turkey). This excludes the European territory revenue, which is recognized as non-cash royalty revenue since the rights were sold to Royalty Pharma in December 2019.
About Ultragenyx
Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.
The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.
For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company’s website at www.ultragenyx.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this press release, including statements related to Ultragenyx's expectations and projections regarding its future operating results and financial performance, anticipated cost or expense reductions, the timing, progress and plans for its clinical programs and clinical studies, future regulatory interactions, and the components and timing of regulatory submissions are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our clinical development programs, collaboration with third parties, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic on the company’s clinical activities, business and operating results, risks related to reliance on third party partners to conduct certain activities on the company’s behalf, uncertainty and potential delays related to clinical drug development, smaller than anticipated market opportunities for the company’s products and product candidates, manufacturing risks, competition from other therapies or products, and other matters that could affect sufficiency of existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments to fund operations, the company’s future operating results and financial performance, the timing of clinical trial activities and reporting results from same, and the availability or commercial potential of Ultragenyx’s products and drug candidates. Ultragenyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Ultragenyx in general, see Ultragenyx's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 27, 2020, and its subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
