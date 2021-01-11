Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Submarine Cable Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the European submarine cable market with description of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market by value, by end-users and by countries. In addition, the report also provides detailed end-user and country analysis.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall Europe submarine cable market has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some major players operating in the Europe submarine cable market are Nexans SA, Prysmian SpA, NKT A/S and TFKable Group (JDR Cable Systems), whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Submarine Cable: An Overview

2.2 Characteristics of Submarine Cables

2.3 Timeline of Submarine Cables

2.4 Installation of Submarine Cables

2.5 European Submarine Cables Segmentation

3. Europe Market Analysis

3.1 Europe Submarine Cable Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Europe Submarine Cable Market by Value

3.1.2 Europe Submarine Cable Market Value by End User (Offshore Wind, Interconnections and Oil & Gas)

3.1.3 Europe Submarine Cable Market Value by Countries (UK and rest of Europe)

3.2 Europe Submarine Cable Market: End User Analysis

3.2.1 Europe Oil & Gas Cable Market by Value

3.2.2 Europe Interconnections Cable Market by Value

3.2.3 Europe Offshore Wind Cable Market by Value

4. Country Market Analysis

4.1 UK Submarine Cable Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 UK Submarine Cable Market by Value

4.2 Rest of Europe Submarine Cable Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Rest of Europe Submarine Cable Market by Value

5. COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.2 Response of Industry in Europe

5.3 Response of Government in Europe

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Surging Urban Population

6.1.2 Escalating Economic Growth

6.1.3 Rising Smartphone Penetration

6.1.4 Growing Demand for Broadband Connections

6.1.5 Augmenting Offshore Wind Projects

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Interruption Risk

6.2.2 Regulatory & Political Risk

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Evolution of 400G Wavelength

6.3.2 Growth in Short Length Unrepeated Submarine Cables

6.3.3 Growth in Demand for Subsea Connectivity Service

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Europe Submarine Cable Market Players: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles

Nexans SA

NKT A/S

Prysmian SpA

TFKable Group (JDR Cable Systems)



