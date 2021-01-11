Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Diesel Generator Market for Industrial Applications 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The diesel generator market for industrial applications is poised to grow by $1.95 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on diesel generator market for industrial applications provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The market is driven by the rise in demand from the telecom industry and growing need for diesel generators in data centers. The study identifies the increasing instances of power grid failure as another of the prime reasons driving the diesel generator market for industrial applications growth during the next few years.
The diesel generator market for industrial applications market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.
The report on diesel generator market for industrial applications covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading diesel generator market for industrial applications vendors that include APR Energy, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Also, the diesel generator market for industrial applications analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
