The diesel generator market for industrial applications is poised to grow by $1.95 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report on diesel generator market for industrial applications provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.

The market is driven by the rise in demand from the telecom industry and growing need for diesel generators in data centers. The study identifies the increasing instances of power grid failure as another of the prime reasons driving the diesel generator market for industrial applications growth during the next few years.



The diesel generator market for industrial applications market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.

The report on diesel generator market for industrial applications covers the following areas:

Diesel generator market for industrial applications sizing

Diesel generator market for industrial applications forecast

Diesel generator market for industrial applications industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading diesel generator market for industrial applications vendors that include APR Energy, Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Also, the diesel generator market for industrial applications analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Stationary diesel generator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Portable diesel generator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

APR Energy

Atlas Copco AB

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

Kohler Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

