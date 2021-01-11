Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet and IT Position Descriptions HandiGuide 2021 Edition" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Internet and IT Position Descriptions contains 312 Job Descriptions in addition to a Job Progression Matrix Template, Job Evaluation Questionnaire, Employee Termination Checklist (electronic form), and Position Description Questionnaire.



It includes positions from CIO, CSO and CTO to Wireless and Metrics Mangers. All the positions in the book have been created to reflect the technology world of 2021

Featured in the 2021 version job descriptions that are:

Gender neutral

Support WFH

Meet all mandated US, EU, UK, and International requirements

New and updated job descriptions

Manager WFH Support

Chief Experience Officer

Digital Brand Manager

Blockchain and DevOps positions

Social Media and SEO positions

The Internet and IT Position Descriptions HandiGuide was completed in 2021 and is over 900 plus pages; which includes sample organization charts, a job progression matrix, and 312 Internet and IT job descriptions. The book addresses all mandated requirements, including the ADA, and is in an easy-to-use format.



Also included with the HandiGuide are tools to help you expand, evaluate and define your enterprise's Human Resource requirements. Those tools include:

Job Evaluation Questionnaire

Position Description Questionnaire

Job Progression Matrix (Job Family Classifications)

Sexual Harassment and other key employment issues

Best Practices for resume screening

Best Practices for phone screening

Employee Termination Checklist (Electronic Form)

The 311 positions include all the functions within the IT group. The Job Descriptions have been updated to be compliant with PCI-DSS, GDPR, Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, CobiT, and the ITIL standards. The job descriptions are all structured to focus on "Best Practices" as defined by the IT Productivity Center to meet the requirements of World Class Enterprises. They are ready to use and easily modified to meet your enterprise's unique requirements.

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/euq1ju

