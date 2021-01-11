Dallas, TX, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astanza Laser, an award-winning laser distributor for tattoo removal, hair removal, skin resurfacing, and other aesthetic procedures, was the recipient of three 2020 MyFaceMyBody awards. On December 12, 2020, MyFaceMyBody winners worldwide were announced via a live-stream hosted by Stephen Handisides, Director of MyFaceMyBody, and Dori Soukup, leading business and medspa advisor.

The MyFaceMyBody Awards is the largest aesthetic awards program and celebrates excellence within the aesthetics and beauty industry around the world. Astanza Laser was selected from hundreds of applicants for the coveted awards of Manufacturer or Supplier of the Year, Customer Service Support of the Year, and Training Support of the Year at the MyFaceMyBody Global Aesthetic Awards 2020.

“We are ecstatic to win three MyFaceMyBody awards this year,” said David Murrell, President of Astanza. “Over the past decade, we’ve grown from a tattoo removal focused supplier to a trusted brand in the aesthetic industry. I’m so proud of my team, our diverse product line, and the clients we call family. Without them, winning these awards wouldn’t have been possible. I think it’s such a huge testament to be recognized for Customer Service Support of the Year and Training Support of the Year two times in a row. We were thrilled to win these accolades in 2019 but receiving those awards again during such challenging times illustrates the hard work and dedication Astanza put forth for our clients.”

Astanza won the 2019 MyFaceMyBody awards for Customer Service Support of the Year, Training Support of the Year, and Marketing/PR Campaign of the Year as well as the 2020 Aesthetic Everything Awards for Top Aesthetic Company, Best Laser Service and Training, and Best Laser Company to Work for.

“On behalf of the judges, sponsors, and MyFaceMyBody we would like to congratulate everyone who entered,” said Stephen Handisides, CEO of MyFaceMyBody. “Winning a MyFaceMyBody Award has proven to be ‘the award’ to win within the aesthetics sector and gives consumers the confidence and quality assurance they need when looking for reputable providers or brands.”

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

About MyFaceMyBody

The MyFaceMyBody Awards, now the largest and most highly recognized awards program globally, celebrates the innovation and customer excellence within a fast-growing and exciting industry. For over eight years, MyFaceMyBody has provided the aesthetic industry with a credible awards process to recognize the hard work of aesthetic practices, individuals, and brands in numerous countries. In 2019, the MyFaceMyBody Global Aesthetic Awards went digital with their first live video streaming awards ceremony.

For more information, visit https://www.myfacemybody.com/awards/.

