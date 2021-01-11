Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The ISA Household and Income Class Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Finding accurate data and forecasts for households and income classes is among the biggest challenges facing businesses that are planning their operations outside their home market.



Fortunately, the publisher, the world leader in economic forecasting, and international market research has created the Household and Market Data Forecast. Using their 20 years of measuring household, economic, demographic and income class data, the Household and Market Data Forecast is the most accurate source of information, data and forecasts for household and income class data for 65 international markets.



The Household and Market Data Forecast Features Detailed Data For:

The number of households in a country and in that country's leading metropolitan areas

The breakdown of the age-characteristics of these households

The income classes of these households, on both a national and a metropolitan-area level

The country's leading metropolitan areas, including their population forecasts, economic output, cost-of-living and their households by income class

The country's consumer market, including retail sales growth, disposable income and total income

The leading economic indicators for each country, including data and forecasts from 2010 to 2024

The leading national and local demographic indicators for each country, including data and forecasts from 2010 to 2024

The Household and Market Data Forecast Covers 65 International Markets

Key Topics Covered:

Contents by Country:

Households

Total Households (2010-2024)

Population Per Household (2010-2024)

Households by Age of Head of Household (2010-2024)

Households in Income Class (2020 and 2024)

Households by Metropolitan Area (2020 and 2024)

Households by Metropolitan Area by Income Class (2020 and 2024)

Metropolitan Areas

Metropolitan Areas by Population (2020 and 2024)

Metropolitan Areas by Household (2020 and 2024)

Metropolitan Areas by Economic Output

Metropolitan Areas by Cost-of-Living

Metropolitan Areas by Income Class in 2020

Metropolitan Areas by Income Class in 2024

Consumer Data

Total Income (2010-2024)

Disposable Income by Household (2010-2024)

Per Capita GDP at PPP (2010-2024)

Retail Sales Growth Rates (2010-2024)

Demographic Data

Total Population (2010-2024)

Total Population Between the Ages of 15 and 64 (2010-2024)

Percentage of Population Between the Ages of 15 and 64 (2010-2024)

Economic Data

Total GDP (2010-2024)

GDP Growth Rates (2010-2024)

Average Annual Inflation Rate (2010-2024)

Year-End Exchange Rates (2010-2024)

Economic Risk Levels (2010-2024)

