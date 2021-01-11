New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "T and D Equipment Market in Europe 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06003813/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on T&D equipment market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for flexible power systems and changing energy landscape and growing offshore renewable energy installations. In addition, need for flexible power systems and changing energy landscape is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The T&D equipment market in Europe market analysis includes product segment and application segment.



The T&D equipment market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Power cables

• Transformers

• Switchgear

By Application

• Distribution

• Transmission



This study identifies the increasing cross-border grid interconnections as one of the prime reasons driving the T&D equipment market in Europe growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on T&D equipment market in Europe covers the following areas:

• T&D equipment market in Europe sizing

• T&D equipment market in Europe forecast

• T&D equipment market in Europe industry analysis





