WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Dave Katz as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, further enhancing the firm’s Senior Lender Advisory practice.



Mr. Katz, who will be based in Houston, brings over 20 years of experience having negotiated, structured and managed numerous ground-breaking, complex restructurings, transactions and amendments. His appointment comes as lenders realign their focus on energy and renewables and companies reassess how to best position themselves in ever more challenging markets.

“Dave brings a unique skillset to the lender advisory business, which we can leverage across multiple practices within the segment,” said Sanjeev Khemlani, a Senior Managing Director and Leader of the Senior Lender Advisory practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. “Actively working alongside Dave on restructuring transactions makes me highly confident that he will aptly advise our clients as they continue to navigate complications of the pandemic and other market forces.”

Mr. Katz’s areas of expertise include restructuring and turnaround, performance improvement, liability management, capital markets execution, market analysis, valuation, regulatory compliance, revenue enhancement and cost analysis. He has worked with a wide range of businesses and their stakeholders, including financial institutions, institutional investors, hedge funds, unsecured creditors and corporates of all sizes.

Prior to FTI Consulting, Mr. Katz was a Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase, where he led the firm’s North American Risk coverage of oil and gas, metals and mining, utilities, diversified industries (including autos), chemicals, and paper and packaging. From 2006 to 2014, he was a high yield research analyst at JPMorgan Chase in New York covering the metals and mining and utilities sectors, achieving multiple No. 1 rankings from Institutional Investor. Prior to that, he worked in real estate finance for Ernst & Young in London.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Katz said, “The energy industry is undergoing a significant amount of change. I am excited for the opportunity to work across disciplines, leveraging my knowledge in managing complex deals and relationships. I believe this experience, along with my strong restructuring expertise, will add to FTI Consulting’s depth of talent in the Houston area.”

