DENVER, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, announced that it has appointed veteran corporate finance and capital markets professional, Gordon Neal to the Board of Directors. Additionally, Dean Ditto has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer.



“MYCO continues to augment its C-Suite and board of directors with key independent, professional members to provide oversight into our governance policy to meet anticipated capital markets initiatives slated for this year,” said Josh Bartch, Chairman & CEO of Mydecine. “MYCO welcomes capital markets and governance veteran, Gordon Neal, as an independent director who, with his many years of board, board committee, and oversight experience will be invaluable in our corporate deliverables. Likewise, the addition of Dean Ditto as CFO will contribute to the Company’s commitment of strengthening internal controls, audit oversight and risk mitigation. His tenure with a Big 4 public accountant firm combined with 20 years of financial leadership makes him an added asset to our C-Suite team.”

“I thoroughly believe in the potential of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and I’m honored to have this opportunity to help Mydecine’s team be successful in the company’s future product commercialization efforts,” said Mr. Neal. “Over the years, as the founder of Neal McInerney Investor Relations, I was involved in marketing more than $4 billion in debt and equity financings as well as providing capital market strategies to multi-national companies and my passion for bringing innovative new therapies to the market for patients perfectly aligns with Mydecine’s mission as a global leader in the psychedelic space."

“I have a profound belief in Mydecine’s vision and mission,” said Mr. Ditto. “The Company’s commitment to developing treatments for veterans and others suffering from PTSD has resonated deeply with me. I look forward to working with the entire team to help shape the future of the Company.”

About Gordon Neal

Gordon Neal has more than 35 years’ experience in governance, corporate finance and investor relations. He founded Neal McInerney Investor Relations in 1991. Through marketing more than $4 billion in debt and equity financings, his company grew to be the second largest full-service Investor Relations firm in Canada with offices in Vancouver, Toronto and Los Angeles. His clients included; BCE, Nortel, Bell Canada International, Bell Mobility, Clearnet, Intrawest, Canaccord Capital, BMO Nesbitt Burns, and Blackberry (RIM). Prior to that, Mr. Neal was VP Corporate Development at MAG Silver Corp. where he provided capital market strategies and solutions to the board. He is currently the President of New Pacific Metals Corp. Mr. Neal has served on the boards of Falco Resources, Balmoral Resources, Americas Petrogas, Rockgate Capital, and Xiana Mining. Mr. Neal has raised more than $500 million for resources companies since 2004. Mr. Neal graduated from Dalhousie University with a B.Sc. in Biochemistry. He has also served as a member of the Dalhousie University Senate and Board of Governors.

About Dean Ditto

Dean Ditto is an experienced CFO who has helped middle market companies elevate the financial function, secure capital, drive growth and improve profits. He joins Mydecine from Sigue Corporation where he served as CFO and was responsible for leading the finance team in business planning, budgeting, financial analysis and accounting. In addition, he was a Big 4 public accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers before progressing to leadership roles with increased responsibilities, including C-suite and corporate officer roles. His areas of expertise include SEC reporting, treasury, internal audit, controls, tax, risk management, compensation planning, facilities, vendor programs, payroll and 401k. His key accomplishments include leading a financial services company through a business turnaround that improved annual profits by $15 million through managing costs, restructuring debt, and discontinuing unprofitable operations. Mr. Ditto’s professional certifications include Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor and he earned his MBA degree from the Kelley School of Business, Indiana University.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group™ is a life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing wellbeing. The company’s world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is progressing a robust R&D pipeline of psychedelic derived therapeutics, novel compounds, therapies, and controlled drug delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, extract, and analyze natural and synthetic psychedelic compounds with full government approval through Health Canada.

