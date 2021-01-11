BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of management of Surgery Partners, Inc. (the “Company”) will be meeting with investors as part of the 2021 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference the week of January 11th, 2021, including a presentation on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. (Eastern Time). Based on results through November 2020, the Company is now providing full year 2020 revenue guidance of approximately $1.86 billion and reaffirming its previous full-year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $250 to $260 million. Consistent with previous management statements, the Company projects that in 2021, it will re-establish the multi-year double-digit Adjusted growth trajectory and profit levels originally targeted based on a pre-COVID baseline. Correspondingly, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be approximately $315 million. This information is included in a Corporate Presentation that may be used for these meetings. The Corporate Presentation is available on the Company’s website at ir.surgerypartners.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.



The guidance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 is based on results of the Company through November 2020 and is subject to quarter- and year-end adjustments in connection with the completion of customary financial closing procedures, including management’s review and finalization of the results for the full year 2020 and to accounting review procedures by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, which have not yet been performed. These customary closing procedures, along with December results, could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s guidance. You are cautioned not to rely on management’s guidance being achieved when making an investment decision in the Company’s securities.

About Surgery Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities. For additional information, visit www.surgerypartners.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “potential,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated timing and strength of the opportunities available to Surgery Partners, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the “Company”), as well as the future financial position of the Company, including financial targets, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and future operating results and cash flows. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the duration and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the regions in which we operate; the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged restrictions as a result of the pandemic generally; our ability to respond nimbly to challenging economic conditions; the unpredictability of our case volume both in the current environment and if and when restrictions are eased; our ability to preserve or raise sufficient funds to continue operations throughout this period of uncertainty; the impact of our cost-cutting measures on our future performance; our ability to cause distributions from our subsidiaries; the responsiveness of our payors, including Medicaid and Medicare, to the challenging operating conditions, including their willingness and ability to continue paying in a timely manner and to advance payments in a timely manner, if at all; the impact of COVID-19 related stimulus programs, including the CARES Act, and uncertainty in how these programs may be administered, monitored and modified in the future; our ability to execute on our operational and strategic initiatives; the timing and impact of our portfolio optimization efforts; our ability to continue to improve same-facility volume and revenue growth on the timeline anticipated, if at all; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the anticipated impact and timing of our ongoing efficiency efforts, as well as our ongoing procurement and revenue cycle efforts; the impact of adverse weather conditions and other events outside of our control; and the risks and uncertainties set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and discussed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You should read the Company’s annual report and all other filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law. The business of the Company is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties and should not place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact:

Surgery Partners Investor Relations

(615) 234-8940

IR@surgerypartners.com