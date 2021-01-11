Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product Type; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European Medical and Lab Refrigerator market is expected to reach US$ 907.31 million in 2027 from US$ 672.80 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. This report highlights trends prevailing in the Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.
Based on product type, the blood bank refrigerators, laboratory refrigerators, pharmacy refrigerators, enzyme refrigerators, others. The blood bank refrigerator is a critical piece of equipment that delivers safe and convenient storage of whole blood, blood components, as well as reagents, thus ensuring the integrity of the blood and its components. It is a designated temperature controlled refrigeration equipment precisely engineered to store blood bags and operates at temperatures ranging 2C - 6C.
These refrigerators are used in blood banks, laboratories as well as hospitals. Temperature uniformity is the primary requirement for blood bag storage. In addition, other parameters required to select the blood bank refrigerator include bags capacity, number of shelves, safety features, the material of construction, and, most importantly, standards & certifications, such as ISO and CE.
ZhongkeMeiling Cryogenics Company Limited, Felix Storch, Inc, Follett LLC, Helmer Scientific Inc., Haier Biomedical, Lec Medical, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vestfrost Solutions, Blue Star Limited are among the leading companies operating in the Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market.
Key report benefits:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.1.1 Europe
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion
5. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Demand for Blood Storage Centers and Blood Banks
5.1.2 Increasing Number of Accidents, Surgery Interventions, and others
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Increasing Preference for Refurbished Equipment
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Research & Development Investments in Medical Science by Government Organizations
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Technological Advancements in Medical Refrigerators
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Analysis - by Product Type
6.1 Overview
6.2 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market, by Product Type (2019 and 2027)
6.3 Blood Bank Refrigerators
6.4 Laboratory Refrigerators
6.5 Pharmacy Refrigerators
6.6 Enzyme Refrigerators
6.7 Others
7. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Analysis - by End-user
7.1 Overview
7.2 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market, by End-user (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Blood Bank
7.4 Pharmaceutical Companies
7.5 Hospitals and Pharmacies
7.6 Research Institutes
7.7 Others
8. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market - Geographic Analysis
9. Industry Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Market Initiative
9.3 New Product Development
9.4 Merger and Acquisition
10. Key Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q04qt7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: