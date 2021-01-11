Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cord Blood Banking Industry Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



From the early 1900s through the mid-2000s, the global cord blood banking industry proliferated with cord blood banks emerging in all major healthcare markets worldwide. From 2005 to 2010, the market reached saturation and stabilized. From 2010 to 2020, the market began to aggressively consolidate, creating both threats and opportunities within the industry.

Serious threats to the industry include low rates of utilization for stored cord blood, expensive cord blood transplantation procedures, difficulty educating obstetricians about cellular therapies, and an increasing trend toward industry consolidation. Opportunities for the industry include price efficiencies associated with scale and consolidation, accelerated regulatory pathways for cord blood and tissue-based cell therapies, and progress with ex vivo cellular expansion technologies.

Cord Blood Industry Trends

Within recent years, new themes have been impacting the industry, including the pairing of stem cell storage services with genetic and genomic testing services, as well as reproductive health services. Cord blood banks are diversifying into new types of stem cell storage, including umbilical cord tissue storage, placental blood and tissue, amniotic fluid and tissue, and dental pulp. Cord blood banks are also investigating means of becoming integrated therapeutic companies. With hundreds of companies offering cord blood banking services worldwide, the maturation of the market means that each company is fighting harder for market share.

Growing numbers of investors are also entering the marketplace, with M&A activity accelerating in the U.S. and abroad. Holding companies are emerging as a global theme, allowing for increased operational efficiency and economy of scale.Cryoholdco has established itself as the market leader within Latin America. Created in 2015, Cryoholdco is a holding company that controls over a quarter of a million stem cell units (approximately 270,000). It owns a half dozen cord blood banks, as well as a dental stem cell storage company.

Globally, networks of cord blood banks have become commonplace, with Sanpower Group establishing its dominance in Asia. Although Sanpower has been quiet about its operations, it holds 4 licenses out of only 7 issued provincial-level cord blood bank licenses in China. It has reserved over 900,000 cord blood samples in China, and its reserves amount to over 1.2 million units when Cordlife's reserves within Southeast Asian countries are included. This positions Sanpower Group and it's subsidiary Nanjing Cenbest as the world's largest cord blood banking operator not only in China and Southeast Asia but in the world.

The number of cord blood banks in Europe has dropped by more than one-third over the past ten years, from approximately 150 to under 100. The industry leaders in this market segment include FamiCord Group, which has executed a dozen M&A transactions, and Vita34, which has executed approximately a half dozen. Stemlab, the largest cord blood bank in Portugal, also executed three acquisition deals prior to being acquired by FamiCord. FamiCord is now the leading stem cell bank in Europe and one of the largest worldwide.

Cord Blood Expansion Technologies

Because cord blood utilization is largely limited to use in pediatric patients, growing investment is flowing into ex-vivocord blood expansion technologies. If successful, this technology could greatly expand the market potential for cord blood, encouraging its use within new markets, such as regenerative medicine, aging, and augmented immunity.

Currently, Gamida Cell, Nohla Therapeutics, Excellthera, and Magenta Therapeutics have ex vivo cord blood expansion products proceeding through clinical trials. Growing numbers of investors have also entered the cord blood banking marketplace, led by groups such as GI Partners, ABS Capital Partners & HLM Management, KKR & Company, Bay City Capital, GTCR, LLC, and Excalibur.

Key questions answered in this report are:

What are the strategies being considered for improving the financial stability of public cord blood banks? What are the companion products proposed to be developed from cord blood? How much is being spent on processing and storing a unit of cord blood? How much does a unit of cryopreserved cord blood unit fetch on release? Why do most public cord blood banks incur a loss? What is the net profit margin for a private cord blood bank? What are the prices for processing and storage of cord blood in private cord blood banks? What are the rates per cord blood units in the U.S. and Europe? What are the revenues from cord blood sales for major cord blood banks? Which are the different accreditation systems for cord blood banks? What are the comparative merits of the various cord blood processing technologies? What is to be done to increase the rate of utilization of cord blood cells in transplantations? Which TNC counts are preferred for transplantation? What is the number of registered clinical trials using cord blood and cord tissue? How many clinical trials are involved in studying the expansion of cord blood cells in the laboratory? How many matching and mismatching transplantations using cord blood units are performed on an annual basis? What is the share of cord blood cells used for transplantation from 2000 to 2020? What is the likelihood of finding a matching allogeneic cord blood unit by ethnicity? Which are the top ten countries for donating cord blood? What are the diseases targeted by cord blood-derived MSCs within clinical trials?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Overview

1.1 Statement of the Report

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Introduction

2. Cord Blood & Cord Blood Banking: An Overview

2.1 Cord Blood Banking (Stem Cell Banking)

2.2 Globally Known Cord Blood Banks

2.3 Percent Share of Parents of Newborns Storing Cord Blood by Country/Region

2.4 Pricing for Processing and Storage in Commercial Banks

2.5 Cord Blood Revenues for Major Cord Blood Banks

3. Cord Blood Bank Accreditations

3.1 American Association of Blood Banks (AABB)

3.2 Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT)

3.3 FDA Registration

3.4 FDA Biologics License Application (BLA) License

3.5 Investigational New Drug (IND) for Cord Blood

3.6 Human Tissue Authority (HTA)

3.7 Therapeutic Goods Act (TGA) in Australia

3.8 International NetCord Foundation

3.9 AABB Accredited Cord Blood Facilities

3.10 FACT Accreditation for Cord Blood Banks

4. Applications of Cord Blood Cells

4.1 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantations with Cord Blood Cells

4.2 Cord Cells in Regenerative Medicine

5. Cord Blood Processing Technologies

5.1 The Process of Separation

5.2 Comparative Merits of Different Processing Methods

5.3 HSC (CD45+) Recovery

5.4 Days to Neutrophil Engraftment by Technology

5.5 Anticoagulants used in Cord Blood Processing

5.6 Cryopreservation of Cord Blood Cells

5.7 Bioprocessing of Umbilical Cord Tissue (UCT)

5.8 A Proposal to Improve the Utilization Rate of Banked Cord Blood

6. Cord Blood Clinical Trials, Scientific Publications & NIH Funding

6.1 Cord Blood Cells for Research

6.2 Cord Blood Cells for Clinical Trials

6.3 Major Diseases Addressed by Cord Blood Cells in Clinical Trials

6.4 Clinical Trials using Cord Tissue-Derived MSCs

6.5 Ongoing Clinical Trials using Cord Tissue

6.6 Wharton's Jelly-Derived MSCs in Clinical Trials

6.7 Clinical Trials Involving Cord Blood Expansion Studies

6.8 Scientific Publications on Cord Blood

6.9 Scientific Publications on Cord Tissue

6.10 Scientific Publications on Wharton's Jelly-Derived MSCs

6.11 Published Scientific Papers on Cord Blood Cell Expansion

6.12 NIH Funding for Cord Blood Research

7. Parent's Awareness and Attitude Towards Cord Blood Banking

7.1 Undecided Expectant Parents

7.2 The Familiar Cord Blood Banks Known by the Expectant Parents

7.3 Factors Influencing the Choice of a Cord Blood Bank

8. Cord Blood: As a Transplantation Medicine

8.1 Comparisons of Cord Blood to other Allograft Sources

8.2 HCTs by Cell Source in Adult Patients

8.3 Allogeneic HCTs by Cell Source

8.4 Likelihood of Finding an Unrelated Cord Blood Unit by Ethnicity

8.5 Odds of using a Baby's Cord Blood

8.6 Cord Blood Utilization Trends

8.7 Number of Cord Blood Donors Worldwide

8.8 Top Ten Countries in Cord Blood Donation

8.9 Cord Blood Export/Import by the E.U. Member States

8.10 Global Exchange of Cord Blood Units

9. Cord Blood Cells as Therapeutic Cell Products in Cell Therapy

9.1 MSCs from Cord Blood and Cord Tissue

9.2 Current Consumption of Cord Blood Units by Clinical Trials

9.3 Select Cord Blood Stem Cell Treatments in Clinical Trials



10. Market Analysis

10.1 Public vs. Private Cord Blood Banking Market

10.2 Cord Blood Banking Market by Indication

11. Profiles of Select Cord Blood Banks and Companies

AllCells

AlphaCord LLC

Americord Registry, Inc.

Be The Match

Biocell Center Corporation

BioEden Group, Inc.

Biovault Family

Cell Care

Cell-Save

Cells4Life Group, LLP

Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR)

Cord Blood Center Group

Cord Blood Registry (CBR)

Cordlife Group, Ltd.

CordVida

Core23 Biobank

Crio-Cell International, Inc.

Crioestaminal

Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

CryoHoldco

Cryoviva Biotech Pvt. Ltd

European Society for Blood and Bone Marrow Transplantation (EBMT)

FamiCord Group

GeneCell International

Global Cord Blood Corporation

HealthBaby Hong Kong

HEMAFUND

Insception Lifebank

LifebankUSA

LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd.

Maze Cord Blood Laboratories

MiracleCord, Inc.

New England Cord Blood Bank, Inc.

New York Cord Blood Center (NYBC)

PacifiCord

ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd.

Smart Cells International, Ltd.

Stem Cell Cryobank

StemCyte, Inc.

Transcell Biolife

ViaCord

Vita 34 AG

World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA)

Worldwide Network for Blood & Marrow Transplantation (WBMT)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t6till

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900