From the early 1900s through the mid-2000s, the global cord blood banking industry proliferated with cord blood banks emerging in all major healthcare markets worldwide. From 2005 to 2010, the market reached saturation and stabilized. From 2010 to 2020, the market began to aggressively consolidate, creating both threats and opportunities within the industry.
Serious threats to the industry include low rates of utilization for stored cord blood, expensive cord blood transplantation procedures, difficulty educating obstetricians about cellular therapies, and an increasing trend toward industry consolidation. Opportunities for the industry include price efficiencies associated with scale and consolidation, accelerated regulatory pathways for cord blood and tissue-based cell therapies, and progress with ex vivo cellular expansion technologies.
Cord Blood Industry Trends
Within recent years, new themes have been impacting the industry, including the pairing of stem cell storage services with genetic and genomic testing services, as well as reproductive health services. Cord blood banks are diversifying into new types of stem cell storage, including umbilical cord tissue storage, placental blood and tissue, amniotic fluid and tissue, and dental pulp. Cord blood banks are also investigating means of becoming integrated therapeutic companies. With hundreds of companies offering cord blood banking services worldwide, the maturation of the market means that each company is fighting harder for market share.
Growing numbers of investors are also entering the marketplace, with M&A activity accelerating in the U.S. and abroad. Holding companies are emerging as a global theme, allowing for increased operational efficiency and economy of scale.Cryoholdco has established itself as the market leader within Latin America. Created in 2015, Cryoholdco is a holding company that controls over a quarter of a million stem cell units (approximately 270,000). It owns a half dozen cord blood banks, as well as a dental stem cell storage company.
Globally, networks of cord blood banks have become commonplace, with Sanpower Group establishing its dominance in Asia. Although Sanpower has been quiet about its operations, it holds 4 licenses out of only 7 issued provincial-level cord blood bank licenses in China. It has reserved over 900,000 cord blood samples in China, and its reserves amount to over 1.2 million units when Cordlife's reserves within Southeast Asian countries are included. This positions Sanpower Group and it's subsidiary Nanjing Cenbest as the world's largest cord blood banking operator not only in China and Southeast Asia but in the world.
The number of cord blood banks in Europe has dropped by more than one-third over the past ten years, from approximately 150 to under 100. The industry leaders in this market segment include FamiCord Group, which has executed a dozen M&A transactions, and Vita34, which has executed approximately a half dozen. Stemlab, the largest cord blood bank in Portugal, also executed three acquisition deals prior to being acquired by FamiCord. FamiCord is now the leading stem cell bank in Europe and one of the largest worldwide.
Cord Blood Expansion Technologies
Because cord blood utilization is largely limited to use in pediatric patients, growing investment is flowing into ex-vivocord blood expansion technologies. If successful, this technology could greatly expand the market potential for cord blood, encouraging its use within new markets, such as regenerative medicine, aging, and augmented immunity.
Currently, Gamida Cell, Nohla Therapeutics, Excellthera, and Magenta Therapeutics have ex vivo cord blood expansion products proceeding through clinical trials. Growing numbers of investors have also entered the cord blood banking marketplace, led by groups such as GI Partners, ABS Capital Partners & HLM Management, KKR & Company, Bay City Capital, GTCR, LLC, and Excalibur.
11. Profiles of Select Cord Blood Banks and Companies
