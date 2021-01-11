Dublin, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shape Memory Alloys: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report forecasts the size of the market in current U.S. dollars for SMA materials, in value terms from 2019 through 2025. It estimates and forecasts the market size or output, classified based on material type, end use and region.



Material types include nitinol alloys, copper-based alloys and iron-based alloys. End uses include biomedical, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics & home appliances, automotive, and machinery & robotics industries. This report also describes the technological advances taking place in the SMA arena and lists key industry players.



Report Includes:

161 data tables 4 additional tables

An overview of the global market for shape memory alloys

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Market share analysis of shape memory alloys by material, application and major geographical regions covering North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

Detailed analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth and discussion of technological, regulatory, and competitive elements as well as economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Company profiles of major players including, Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd., Dynalloy Inc., Furukawa Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Inc., Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd., and Saes Getters Group

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study and Target Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Summary

Highlights

Largest Markets

Fastest-growing Markets

Chapter 3 Overview of Shape Memory Alloys

Background

Shape Memory Alloy Industry

Nitinol Shape Memory Alloys

Copper-based and Iron-based Shape Memory Alloys

Shape Memory Alloy Developments

Magnetic Shape Memory Alloys

High-temperature Shape Memory Alloys

Surface Modification for Nitinol Shape Memory Alloys

Processing Methods for Nitinol Shape Memory Alloys

Copper-based Shape Memory Alloys

Iron-based Shape Memory Alloys

Shape Memory Alloys for New Applications

Chapter 4 Global Markets for Shape Memory Alloys, by Material Type

Nitinol Shape Memory Alloys

Materials

Prices

Copper-based Shape Memory Alloys

Materials

Applications

Prices

Iron-based Shape Memory Alloys

Materials

Applications

Prices

Chapter 5 Global Markets for Shape Memory Alloys, by End Use

Biomedical

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances

Automotive

Machinery & Robotics

Other End Uses

Chapter 6 Global Markets for Shape Memory Alloys, by Region



Chapter 7 North American Markets for Shape Memory Alloys

North American Shape Memory Alloy Market by Country

North American Shape Memory Alloy Market, by Material

North American Shape Memory Alloy Market by End Use

U.S. Market for Shape Memory Alloys

U.S. Market for Shape Memory Alloys, by Material

U.S. Shape Memory Alloy Market, by End Use

Canadian Market for Shape Memory Alloys

Canadian Market for Shape Memory Alloys, by Material

Canadian Market for Shape Memory Alloys, by End Use

Chapter 8 Asian Markets for Shape Memory Alloys



Chapter 9 European Markets for Shape Memory Alloys



Chapter 10 Rest of the World Markets for Shape Memory Alloys



Chapter 11 Patents

Shape Memory Alloy Patents by Year

Shape Memory Alloy Patents by End Use

Shape Memory Alloy Patents by Country

Patents on Shape Memory Alloys

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Shape Memory Alloy Manufacturers

Advanced Technology & Materials Co. Ltd.

ATI

Dynalloy Inc.

Fort Wayne Metals

Furukawa Co. Ltd.

Grinm Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

Johnson Matthey Inc.

Lanzhou Seemine Sma Co. Ltd.

Lumenous Peiertech

Nippon Seisen Co. Ltd.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.

Saes Getters Group

Shanghai Shape Memory Alloy Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Superline Technology Co. Ltd.

Xi'an Saite Metal Materials Development Co. Ltd.

Shape Memory Alloy Research Institutes

Beihang University

Dalian University Of Technology

Harbin Institute Of Technology

Institute Of Metal Research Chinese Academy Of Sciences

Jilin University

Nanjing University Of Aeronautics And Astronautics

National Aeronautics And Space Administration

Northwest Institute For Nonferrous Metal Research

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Shenyang Nonferrous Metal Research Institute

University Of Florida Research Foundation

University Of Hawaii

University Of Washington

Shape Memory Alloy Users And Application Researchers

Abbott Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

ABL IP Holding Llc

Biedermann Technologies Gmbh & Co. Kg

The Boeing Co.

Cambridge Mechatronics Ltd.

Carl Zeiss Smt Gmbh

Collins Aerospace

Conti Temic Microelectronic Gmbh

Dell Products L. P.

Divergent Technologies Inc.

Eto Magnetic Gmbh

Exergyn Ltd.

Facebook Technologies Llc

Faurecia Interior Systems Inc.

Foxconn

General Electric Co.

GM Global Technology Operations Llc

Grammer Ag

Halliburton Energy Services Inc.

Hutchinson Technology

IBM

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Intelligent Fiber Optic Systems, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips

Lenovo (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

Microport Scientific Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Ocon Healthcare

Osteomed Llc

Oticon A/S

Panasonic Avionics Corp.

Recovery Force Llc

Rolls-Royce Plc

Samsung Display Co., Ltd.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Taewoong Medical Co. Ltd.

Tdk Taiwan Corp.

Te Connectivity Corp.

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc.

Verkko Biomedical Llc

